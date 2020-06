1028 Maxcy St

Amenities

Available 07/01/20 SUPER CUTE BUNGALOW IN EARLEWOOD! - Property Id: 288205



LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! COZY BUNGALOW FOR RENT IN EARLEWOOD! HOME OFFERS OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH UPDATING DONE IN THE LAST YEAR IN BATHROOMS. TWO HUGE CLOSETS. CLOSE TO USC, HOME OFFERS OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH 2 BEDROOMS AND ONE BATH WITH FENCED IN BACKYARD. THE VISTA AND 5 POINTS. MUST SEE! WILL GO QUICK! THIS IS A PET FRIENDLY HOME.

