72 Tanbark Ct

Charming three bedroom cottage in Goose Creek. Home sits on a large, quiet lot with a spacious fenced-in backyard. Close to the Naval Base, shopping, and restaurants. Hardwood floors in the living room as well as a brick-faced fireplace and recessed lighting. Kitchen has modern updates including a stainless steel fridge, tile flooring, updated countertops, and updated cabinets. Washer and dryer hookups available for your convenience. Hardwood flooring continues into the bedrooms. No cats/1 dog 50lbs. or under allowed.



PET POLICY:



No cats/ 1 dog 50lbs. or under allowed



Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet



Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet



Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet



STATUS:



Occupied



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:



Accepting applications! Property is occupied and will be available to view the first week of August. Applicants will be notified if they meet our basic requirements within 1 business day after all applications in their party have been submitted. All applications for this property will be reviewed and fully processed on July 21st, when the application decision will be made.



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):



View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com. 600 credit score preferred



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:



We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program