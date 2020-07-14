All apartments in Berkeley County
Home
/
Berkeley County, SC
/
72 Tanbark Ct
Last updated July 2 2020 at 7:32 AM

72 Tanbark Ct

72 Tanbark Court · (843) 737-6034
Location

72 Tanbark Court, Berkeley County, SC 29445

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Charming three bedroom cottage in Goose Creek. Home sits on a large, quiet lot with a spacious fenced-in backyard. Close to the Naval Base, shopping, and restaurants. Hardwood floors in the living room as well as a brick-faced fireplace and recessed lighting. Kitchen has modern updates including a stainless steel fridge, tile flooring, updated countertops, and updated cabinets. Washer and dryer hookups available for your convenience. Hardwood flooring continues into the bedrooms. No cats/1 dog 50lbs. or under allowed.

PET POLICY:

No cats/ 1 dog 50lbs. or under allowed

Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet

Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet

Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet

STATUS:

Occupied

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Accepting applications! Property is occupied and will be available to view the first week of August. Applicants will be notified if they meet our basic requirements within 1 business day after all applications in their party have been submitted. All applications for this property will be reviewed and fully processed on July 21st, when the application decision will be made.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com. 600 credit score preferred

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:

We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72 Tanbark Ct have any available units?
72 Tanbark Ct has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 72 Tanbark Ct have?
Some of 72 Tanbark Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72 Tanbark Ct currently offering any rent specials?
72 Tanbark Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 Tanbark Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 72 Tanbark Ct is pet friendly.
Does 72 Tanbark Ct offer parking?
No, 72 Tanbark Ct does not offer parking.
Does 72 Tanbark Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 72 Tanbark Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 Tanbark Ct have a pool?
No, 72 Tanbark Ct does not have a pool.
Does 72 Tanbark Ct have accessible units?
No, 72 Tanbark Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 72 Tanbark Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 72 Tanbark Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 72 Tanbark Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 72 Tanbark Ct has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 72 Tanbark Ct?
Add a Message
