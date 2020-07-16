All apartments in Berkeley County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 7:32 AM

614 Ravens Wood Rd

614 Ravens Wood Road · (843) 737-6034
Location

614 Ravens Wood Road, Berkeley County, SC 29486

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3213 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Four HUGE bedrooms upstairs and a bonus "flex" room downstairs perfect for an office or guest room! This 3200 sq ft home has much to offer including an enormous on-suite five piece master bath, a separate family and living room, and a screened-in back porch! Enjoy a new build neighborhood feel with the large front yard! Pets ok.

PET POLICY:

Pet friendly

Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet

Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet

Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet

STATUS:

Occupied

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Accepting applications! Property is occupied and will be available to view the first week of August. Applicants will be notified if they meet our basic requirements within 1 business day after all applications in their party have been submitted. All applications for this property will be reviewed and fully processed on July 21st, when the application decision will be made.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:

We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 614 Ravens Wood Rd have any available units?
614 Ravens Wood Rd has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 614 Ravens Wood Rd have?
Some of 614 Ravens Wood Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 614 Ravens Wood Rd currently offering any rent specials?
614 Ravens Wood Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 614 Ravens Wood Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 614 Ravens Wood Rd is pet friendly.
Does 614 Ravens Wood Rd offer parking?
No, 614 Ravens Wood Rd does not offer parking.
Does 614 Ravens Wood Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 614 Ravens Wood Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 614 Ravens Wood Rd have a pool?
No, 614 Ravens Wood Rd does not have a pool.
Does 614 Ravens Wood Rd have accessible units?
No, 614 Ravens Wood Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 614 Ravens Wood Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 614 Ravens Wood Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 614 Ravens Wood Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 614 Ravens Wood Rd has units with air conditioning.
