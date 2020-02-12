All apartments in Beaufort
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

1015 Wolverine Drive

1015 Wolverine Drive · (843) 441-0198
Location

1015 Wolverine Drive, Beaufort, SC 29902
Battery Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 6

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2243 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
1015 Wolverine Dr. Beaufort: Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 Bath single story home for rent. 2243 sq ft, on a 1/3 acre lot with fenced backyard. Hardwood floors/tile throughout common areas. Vaulted 14' ceilings in living room with gas fireplace. Screened porch in back with a patio perfect for grilling. Laundry/Mudroom directly off spacious 2 car garage that can fit a full size truck. Master bedroom easily accommodates a king size bedroom set. Master bath has separate tub/shower, dual vanity & huge walk in closet. Located in quiet neighborhood, Battery Shores, with no through traffic. Less than 15 minute drive to MCAS Beaufort or MCRD Parris Island. washer /dryer included if desired. Minimum 1 yr lease, multi-year preferred. Available 2nd week of July. NO SMOKING. NO CATS.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 Wolverine Drive have any available units?
1015 Wolverine Drive has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1015 Wolverine Drive have?
Some of 1015 Wolverine Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 Wolverine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1015 Wolverine Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 Wolverine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1015 Wolverine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beaufort.
Does 1015 Wolverine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1015 Wolverine Drive does offer parking.
Does 1015 Wolverine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1015 Wolverine Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 Wolverine Drive have a pool?
No, 1015 Wolverine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1015 Wolverine Drive have accessible units?
No, 1015 Wolverine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 Wolverine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1015 Wolverine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1015 Wolverine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1015 Wolverine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
