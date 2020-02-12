1015 Wolverine Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

1015 Wolverine Dr. Beaufort: Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 Bath single story home for rent. 2243 sq ft, on a 1/3 acre lot with fenced backyard. Hardwood floors/tile throughout common areas. Vaulted 14' ceilings in living room with gas fireplace. Screened porch in back with a patio perfect for grilling. Laundry/Mudroom directly off spacious 2 car garage that can fit a full size truck. Master bedroom easily accommodates a king size bedroom set. Master bath has separate tub/shower, dual vanity & huge walk in closet. Located in quiet neighborhood, Battery Shores, with no through traffic. Less than 15 minute drive to MCAS Beaufort or MCRD Parris Island. washer /dryer included if desired. Minimum 1 yr lease, multi-year preferred. Available 2nd week of July. NO SMOKING. NO CATS.

