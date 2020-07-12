Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020

13 Apartments for rent in Beaufort, SC with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Beaufort apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Abberly Pointe
100 Ashton Pointe Blvd, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1031 sqft
Living well is the only Pointe! Blending a tranquil, natural setting with an unmatched location that makes any commute feel like a breeze, Abberly Pointe is the epitome of convenient, upscale living in the Beaufort area.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Harbor One
22 Colony Gardens Rd, Beaufort, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1236 sqft
HarborOne offers incredible 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes in a convenient location just minutes from highway 21, scenic waterways and The Marine Corps Air Station.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
134 Units Available
Waterleaf at Battery Creek
10 Shell Creek Dr, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
737 sqft
Receive one month free for a limited time! Enjoy Lowcountry living in Beaufort, SC – welcome to Waterleaf at Battery Creek.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Legends North of Broad
100 Pinckney Marsh Ln, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1305 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Legends North of Broad, we strive to provide all the comforts of home and superior service through our professional and responsive management team. Come Enjoy the Luxury Lifestyle You Deserve!

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Spanish Point
127 Spanish Point Drive
127 Spanish Point Drive, Beaufort, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2569 sqft
Beautifully updated Spanish Point ranch rental, situated on half + acre of landscaped yard. The living room has a gas fireplace surrounded by brick and opens to formal dining room.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Pigeon Point
919 Lafayette Street A Street
919 Lafayette Street, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$800
1464 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Affordable, completely renovated, one bedroom, one bath garage apartment. Conveniently located in Pigeon Point. 500 sq ft garage apt. with separate bedroom, bathroom and kitchen. Hardwood floors and new appliances. $800.00 per month and $1200.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Cottage Farm
2510 Glendale Lane
2510 Glendale Lane, Beaufort, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2044 sqft
Available August 3,2020. 1 Story 3 bed / 3 full bath open floor plan. Bonus room above garage with full bath can be a 4th bedroom . Nice built-ins in great room. Kitchen has natural gas stove top within center island.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Battery Shores
1015 Wolverine Drive
1015 Wolverine Drive, Beaufort, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2243 sqft
1015 Wolverine Dr. Beaufort: Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 Bath single story home for rent. 2243 sq ft, on a 1/3 acre lot with fenced backyard. Hardwood floors/tile throughout common areas. Vaulted 14' ceilings in living room with gas fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Beaufort
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Magnolia Park
314 Laurel Bay Rd, Laurel Bay, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$979
1189 sqft
Magnolia Park offers amazing 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes in a convenient location just minutes from highway 21, scenic waterways and The Marine Corps Air Station.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
17 Brasstown Way
17 Brasstown Way, Port Royal, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2088 sqft
Beautiful home FOR RENT available 1 August, 2020. Conveniently located about 10 minutes from MCAS Beaufort & Parris Island & very close to the Broad River Bridge, schools & shopping.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
3877 Oyster Bluff Boulevard
3877 Oyster Bluff Boulevard, Beaufort County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2889 sqft
Enjoy Lowcountry living at it finest in this large 4 bedroom, 3 bath, home located in the desirable Oyster Bluff! Built in 2018 and measuring 2889 sqft this home features a large rocking chair front porch, an open floor plan w/ spacious family room,
Results within 5 miles of Beaufort

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
10 Over Dam
10 Over Dam, Beaufort County, SC
1 Bedroom
$950
350 sqft
Beautiful studio apt. in the award-winning waterfront community of Habersham!!! Voted best community by Southern Living Magazine.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
14 Assembly Row
14 Assembly Row, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1332 sqft
Townhouse rental located in the award winning Habersham neighborhood. This open floor plan boasts 12' ceilings on the 1st floor with 10' ceilings on the 2nd. The home comes fully furnished and has beautiful wood floors throughout.
