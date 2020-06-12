/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
14 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Beaufort, SC
10 Units Available
Legends North of Broad
100 Pinckney Marsh Ln, Beaufort, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1305 sqft
At Legends North of Broad, we strive to provide all the comforts of home and superior service through our professional and responsive management team. Come Enjoy the Luxury Lifestyle You Deserve!
9 Units Available
Harbor One
22 Colony Gardens Rd, Beaufort, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
990 sqft
HarborOne offers incredible 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes in a convenient location just minutes from highway 21, scenic waterways and The Marine Corps Air Station.
15 Units Available
Abberly Pointe
100 Ashton Pointe Blvd, Beaufort, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1031 sqft
Living well is the only Pointe! Blending a tranquil, natural setting with an unmatched location that makes any commute feel like a breeze, Abberly Pointe is the epitome of convenient, upscale living in the Beaufort area.
151 Units Available
Waterleaf at Battery Creek
10 Shell Creek Dr, Beaufort, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1085 sqft
Enjoy Lowcountry living in Beaufort, SC – welcome to Waterleaf at Battery Creek. Our brand new and modern apartment community offers spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments in a prime location on Parris Island Gateway.
Dixon Village
1 Unit Available
2102 North Street
2102 North Street, Beaufort, SC
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
2186 sqft
1 MONTH MINIMUM STAY or stay longer! Luxury Southern Living Home, Downtown Beaufort, SC! **AVAILABLE: AUGUST 2020 - DECEMBER 2020 & APRIL 2021 - DECEMBER 2021** Monthly booking fee to include: electric/water/cable/internet/lawn care/trash
Dixon Village
1 Unit Available
2105 North Street
2105 North Street, Beaufort, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1443 sqft
1 MONTH MINIMUM STAY (or stay longer). AVAILABLE DATES/MONTH(s): Available: September 2020 -- December 2020 and May 2021 -- December 2021. $500 refundable security deposit required.
Port Royal
1 Unit Available
1231 Ladys Island Drive
1231 Ladys Island Drive, Port Royal, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
950 sqft
Water Views!!! Fabulous 2 bed, 2 bath, updated condo with water views from the living room and both bedrooms! Freshly painted and conveniently located in Port Royal along the banks of the Broad River this unit features a spacious living room and a
Port Royal
1 Unit Available
1602 Paris Avenue
1602 Paris Avenue, Port Royal, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1045 sqft
This newly renovated FURNISHED town home is located in the heart of Port Royal. You are in walking distance to the wonderful restaurants, Sands beach, shopping, boat ramp and all other things Port Royal has to offer.
1 Unit Available
20 Market Street
20 Market, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1600 sqft
HABERSHAM -- Fabulous 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, ''Live/Work'' Loft located in the heart of the Habersham Town Center. Upgrades including stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, etc.
1 Unit Available
23 White Dogwood Road
23 White Dogwood Road, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1056 sqft
Available July 1! Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 2 full bath duplex for rent. Home features spacious living and dining area with nice fenced back yard and nice open floor plan.
1 Unit Available
530 Candida Drive
530 Candida Drive, Port Royal, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1280 sqft
Available July 8! Immaculate 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhouse in Azalea Square. Home features bright open floor plan, wood floors in main living area and tile in bathrooms and kitchen. Both second floor bedrooms are carpeted.
1 Unit Available
522 Candida Drive
522 Candida Drive, Port Royal, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1056 sqft
Charming Short Term Rental Town House In The Desirable Azalea Square Community. This Town Home Comes Completely Furnished. It Features An Open Floor Plan With The Kitchen Overlooking the Living room And The Living room overlooking the Screen Porch.
1 Unit Available
13 Battery Lane
13 Battery Lane, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1380 sqft
Newly Renovated Short Term Rental In The Heart Of Port Royal. This Two Bedroom Two Bathroom Furnished Townhouse Is Located In A Water Front Community Overlooking The Battery Creek.
1 Unit Available
5915 N Okatie Hwy
5915 Okatie Highway, Jasper County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$899
Move into your own home TODAY! - Property Id: 286716 Looking for a house to call your home? Look no further because we have the home for you! Call us today and come see what we have available.
