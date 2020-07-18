All apartments in Beaufort
1008 Duke Street - 2
1008 Duke Street - 2

1008 Duke Street · (843) 986-2424
Location

1008 Duke Street, Beaufort, SC 29902
Northwest Quadrant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
internet access
Located in the heart of downtown Beaufort, this 1 bedroom / 1 bath apartment has all the essentials and is fully furnished for all of your needs! Utilities are included in rental rate: power, water, internet, cable, & trash pick up. You will love being able to walk to Bay Street to check out local restaurants and shops!

Rent is $1200 per month, $1200 security deposit

No Pets Please

Please contact Kirstin Martin to schedule a tour of the apartment 843-986-2424 or apply online at our website www.forrentinbeaufort.com

*Please note that furnishings vary apartment to apartment*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 Duke Street - 2 have any available units?
1008 Duke Street - 2 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1008 Duke Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1008 Duke Street - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 Duke Street - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1008 Duke Street - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beaufort.
Does 1008 Duke Street - 2 offer parking?
No, 1008 Duke Street - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1008 Duke Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1008 Duke Street - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 Duke Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 1008 Duke Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1008 Duke Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 1008 Duke Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 Duke Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1008 Duke Street - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1008 Duke Street - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1008 Duke Street - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
