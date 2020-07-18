1008 Duke Street - 2

Amenities

internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities internet access

Located in the heart of downtown Beaufort, this 1 bedroom / 1 bath apartment has all the essentials and is fully furnished for all of your needs! Utilities are included in rental rate: power, water, internet, cable, & trash pick up. You will love being able to walk to Bay Street to check out local restaurants and shops!



Rent is $1200 per month, $1200 security deposit



No Pets Please



Please contact Kirstin Martin to schedule a tour of the apartment 843-986-2424 or apply online at our website www.forrentinbeaufort.com



*Please note that furnishings vary apartment to apartment*