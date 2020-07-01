69 Westbury Park Way

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/16e6e5b065 ---- Situated in the charming and conveniently-located community of Westbury Park, this traditional property has been well cared for as a second home. With 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and almost 1800 SF, it features new Luxury Plank Flooring (LVP) upstairs, new refrigerator, microwave and range, new screened porch doors and screening, new French doors on downstairs flex room, fresh paint, wash sink in laundry room, new master bath shower enclosure...all on a lovely fenced homesite bordering a lagoon with fountain. Disclaimer** 1. Tenants are required to view the property prior to lease signing and unfortunately we can make no special arrangements to rent a property sight unseen under any circumstance. 2. Tenants are required to maintain renter\'s insurance during their occupancy. 3. All payments for rent and other fees must be made online and are subject to a fee.