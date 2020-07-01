All apartments in Beaufort County
Last updated June 26 2019 at 1:39 PM

69 Westbury Park Way

69 Westbury Park Way · (843) 376-4453
Location

69 Westbury Park Way, Beaufort County, SC 29910

Price and availability

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/16e6e5b065 ---- Situated in the charming and conveniently-located community of Westbury Park, this traditional property has been well cared for as a second home. With 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and almost 1800 SF, it features new Luxury Plank Flooring (LVP) upstairs, new refrigerator, microwave and range, new screened porch doors and screening, new French doors on downstairs flex room, fresh paint, wash sink in laundry room, new master bath shower enclosure...all on a lovely fenced homesite bordering a lagoon with fountain. Disclaimer** 1. Tenants are required to view the property prior to lease signing and unfortunately we can make no special arrangements to rent a property sight unseen under any circumstance. 2. Tenants are required to maintain renter\'s insurance during their occupancy. 3. All payments for rent and other fees must be made online and are subject to a fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 69 Westbury Park Way have any available units?
69 Westbury Park Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beaufort County, SC.
What amenities does 69 Westbury Park Way have?
Some of 69 Westbury Park Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 69 Westbury Park Way currently offering any rent specials?
69 Westbury Park Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 69 Westbury Park Way pet-friendly?
No, 69 Westbury Park Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beaufort County.
Does 69 Westbury Park Way offer parking?
No, 69 Westbury Park Way does not offer parking.
Does 69 Westbury Park Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 69 Westbury Park Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 69 Westbury Park Way have a pool?
No, 69 Westbury Park Way does not have a pool.
Does 69 Westbury Park Way have accessible units?
No, 69 Westbury Park Way does not have accessible units.
Does 69 Westbury Park Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 69 Westbury Park Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 69 Westbury Park Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 69 Westbury Park Way has units with air conditioning.
