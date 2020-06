Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage media room

Spacious furnished 2 bed 2.5 bath town home in the heart of downtown Aiken. Enjoy walking to local restaurants, boutique shopping, the arts center, theater and everything else this charming town has to offer. Open floor plan and real hardwood floors in excellent condition throughout the entire lower level's living area. Extras thru-out. Nice, fenced- in outdoor patio. One car garage and easy additional parking alongside unit. A large loft on the upper level. Utilities included.