Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport courtyard parking

Lovely and ready to move in! This townhome is an end-unit with 2 beds / 2 baths. Great updates throughout! Laminate and vinyl flooring throughout the main living areas of the home. The open and bright floor plan has vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. Kitchen is charming with white cabinets and granite counters. There is a breakfast area and dining area. Bedrooms are good size with walk-in closets and carpet. Baths have granite counters and updated shower! Step out back to a covered patio and privacy fenced courtyard, large enough for a bit of gardening or relaxing. Convenient carport and storage shed. The home is located right behind target in South Aiken. Great location! Call today for a virtual or physical tour! $950 security deposit required.