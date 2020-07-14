36 Marine Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available September 7, 2020 to May 31, 2021. Furnished. Rental price does not include utilities. Located in the heart of the quaint seaside community of Snug Harbor. Cheerful, bright and sunny with open dining/kitchen/living room. 3 large bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths. built in 2005. Large patio. Updated and clean with washer/ dryer and dishwasher. Bonus finished basement. One car garage. Central air. Please no smoking or pets. Additional fees include a $1000 refundable security deposit. Quick drive to all that Southern Rhode Island has to offer.