Washington County, RI
36 Marine Road
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

36 Marine Road

36 Marine Road · (401) 789-2255
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

36 Marine Road, Washington County, RI 02879

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1810 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available September 7, 2020 to May 31, 2021. Furnished. Rental price does not include utilities. Located in the heart of the quaint seaside community of Snug Harbor. Cheerful, bright and sunny with open dining/kitchen/living room. 3 large bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths. built in 2005. Large patio. Updated and clean with washer/ dryer and dishwasher. Bonus finished basement. One car garage. Central air. Please no smoking or pets. Additional fees include a $1000 refundable security deposit. Quick drive to all that Southern Rhode Island has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Marine Road have any available units?
36 Marine Road has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 36 Marine Road have?
Some of 36 Marine Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Marine Road currently offering any rent specials?
36 Marine Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Marine Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 36 Marine Road is pet friendly.
Does 36 Marine Road offer parking?
Yes, 36 Marine Road offers parking.
Does 36 Marine Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 36 Marine Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Marine Road have a pool?
No, 36 Marine Road does not have a pool.
Does 36 Marine Road have accessible units?
No, 36 Marine Road does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Marine Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36 Marine Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 36 Marine Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 36 Marine Road has units with air conditioning.
