157 Governor St. 2

Amenities
157 Governor St. - Property Id: 266899
Wonderful light-filled 3 bedroom 2nd floor apt in Wayland Square neighborhood. Corner lot, large apt offers living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen with dishwasher, fridge, gas stove, butler's pantry, kitchen pantry, full bath, porch, and small fenced in yard. Storage and laundry in basement, 2 car overnight parking. All hardwood floors. Convenient location- walk to Wayland Square, Brown, RISD, whole foods, and East Side Marketplace. Close to public transportation. Free washer and dryer in basement. Basement storage. Gas heat. Utilities not included. Ready June.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266899
No Pets Allowed
