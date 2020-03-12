All apartments in Providence
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

157 Governor St. 2

157 Governor Street · (518) 339-6072
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

157 Governor Street, Providence, RI 02906
Fox Point

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
157 Governor St. - Property Id: 266899

Wonderful light-filled 3 bedroom 2nd floor apt in Wayland Square neighborhood. Corner lot, large apt offers living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen with dishwasher, fridge, gas stove, butler's pantry, kitchen pantry, full bath, porch, and small fenced in yard. Storage and laundry in basement, 2 car overnight parking. All hardwood floors. Convenient location- walk to Wayland Square, Brown, RISD, whole foods, and East Side Marketplace. Close to public transportation. Free washer and dryer in basement. Basement storage. Gas heat. Utilities not included. Ready June.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266899
Property Id 266899

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5727884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 157 Governor St. 2 have any available units?
157 Governor St. 2 has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Providence, RI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Providence Rent Report.
What amenities does 157 Governor St. 2 have?
Some of 157 Governor St. 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 157 Governor St. 2 currently offering any rent specials?
157 Governor St. 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 157 Governor St. 2 pet-friendly?
No, 157 Governor St. 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence.
Does 157 Governor St. 2 offer parking?
Yes, 157 Governor St. 2 does offer parking.
Does 157 Governor St. 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 157 Governor St. 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 157 Governor St. 2 have a pool?
No, 157 Governor St. 2 does not have a pool.
Does 157 Governor St. 2 have accessible units?
No, 157 Governor St. 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 157 Governor St. 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 157 Governor St. 2 has units with dishwashers.
