220 Woonasquatucket Ave Unit 120

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed all utils included

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog grooming area dog park elevator gym parking 24hr maintenance media room yoga

NO BROKER FEE!

NO UNDERGRADS!



PARKING: FREE

UTILITIES: $100 - $150/MONTH



CREDIT: 650 OR HIGHER (NO EXCEPTIONS)



Building Amenities



Laundry Care Center with Oversized Machines

24/7 Package Locker Pick Up

Fitness Center with Strength Training and Cardio Equipment

Controlled Access Entry

Community Room

ESPN Room with High Def TV`s

Yoga Studio

Nearby Parks and Recreation

Electric Car Charging Equipment

Dog Friendly Bark Park

Surface Parking

Wireless Cafe

24hr. Emergency Maintenance

Water, Sewer, Trash & Heat Included

Dog Washing Station

Media Room



Apartment Amenities



Bonus Room/Den*

Air Conditioning

Historic Renovation

Exposed Beam Ceilings

Quartz Countertops

Chef Quality Kitchens

Corner Unit*

Designer Bathrooms

Original Hardwood Floors

Loft Style

Main Road View*

Open Concept Layouts

Pendant Lighting

River View*

Two Tone Paint

Vaulted Ceilings

Washer & Dryer*

Window Covering

*In select units



Location and Transportation

Minutes from Providence Place Mall

Near Rhode Island College



Pictures may not reflect exact available floor plan in building.

Availability, Special, and Prices are subject to change without notice.

Advertised price includes rent special.



