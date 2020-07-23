All apartments in Providence County
Last updated July 23 2020 at 9:29 AM

220 Woonasquatucket Ave Unit 120

220 Woonasquatucket Avenue · (401) 237-0566
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

220 Woonasquatucket Avenue, Providence County, RI 02911

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1575 · Avail. now

$1,575

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog grooming area
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
media room
yoga
NO BROKER FEE!
NO UNDERGRADS!

PARKING: FREE
UTILITIES: $100 - $150/MONTH

CREDIT: 650 OR HIGHER (NO EXCEPTIONS)

Building Amenities

Laundry Care Center with Oversized Machines
24/7 Package Locker Pick Up
Fitness Center with Strength Training and Cardio Equipment
Controlled Access Entry
Community Room
ESPN Room with High Def TV`s
Yoga Studio
Nearby Parks and Recreation
Electric Car Charging Equipment
Dog Friendly Bark Park
Surface Parking
Wireless Cafe
24hr. Emergency Maintenance
Water, Sewer, Trash & Heat Included
Dog Washing Station
Media Room

Apartment Amenities

Bonus Room/Den*
Air Conditioning
Historic Renovation
Exposed Beam Ceilings
Quartz Countertops
Chef Quality Kitchens
Corner Unit*
Designer Bathrooms
Original Hardwood Floors
Loft Style
Main Road View*
Open Concept Layouts
Pendant Lighting
River View*
Two Tone Paint
Vaulted Ceilings
Washer & Dryer*
Window Covering
*In select units

Location and Transportation
Minutes from Providence Place Mall
Near Rhode Island College

Pictures may not reflect exact available floor plan in building.
Availability, Special, and Prices are subject to change without notice.
Advertised price includes rent special.

(RLNE5936427)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Woonasquatucket Ave Unit 120 have any available units?
220 Woonasquatucket Ave Unit 120 has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 220 Woonasquatucket Ave Unit 120 have?
Some of 220 Woonasquatucket Ave Unit 120's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Woonasquatucket Ave Unit 120 currently offering any rent specials?
220 Woonasquatucket Ave Unit 120 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Woonasquatucket Ave Unit 120 pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 Woonasquatucket Ave Unit 120 is pet friendly.
Does 220 Woonasquatucket Ave Unit 120 offer parking?
Yes, 220 Woonasquatucket Ave Unit 120 offers parking.
Does 220 Woonasquatucket Ave Unit 120 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 220 Woonasquatucket Ave Unit 120 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Woonasquatucket Ave Unit 120 have a pool?
No, 220 Woonasquatucket Ave Unit 120 does not have a pool.
Does 220 Woonasquatucket Ave Unit 120 have accessible units?
No, 220 Woonasquatucket Ave Unit 120 does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Woonasquatucket Ave Unit 120 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 Woonasquatucket Ave Unit 120 has units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Woonasquatucket Ave Unit 120 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 220 Woonasquatucket Ave Unit 120 has units with air conditioning.
