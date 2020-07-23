220 Woonasquatucket Ave Unit 120

Amenities
NO BROKER FEE!
NO UNDERGRADS!
PARKING: FREE
UTILITIES: $100 - $150/MONTH
CREDIT: 650 OR HIGHER (NO EXCEPTIONS)
Building Amenities
Laundry Care Center with Oversized Machines
24/7 Package Locker Pick Up
Fitness Center with Strength Training and Cardio Equipment
Controlled Access Entry
Community Room
ESPN Room with High Def TV`s
Yoga Studio
Nearby Parks and Recreation
Electric Car Charging Equipment
Dog Friendly Bark Park
Surface Parking
Wireless Cafe
24hr. Emergency Maintenance
Water, Sewer, Trash & Heat Included
Dog Washing Station
Media Room
Apartment Amenities
Bonus Room/Den*
Air Conditioning
Historic Renovation
Exposed Beam Ceilings
Quartz Countertops
Chef Quality Kitchens
Corner Unit*
Designer Bathrooms
Original Hardwood Floors
Loft Style
Main Road View*
Open Concept Layouts
Pendant Lighting
River View*
Two Tone Paint
Vaulted Ceilings
Washer & Dryer*
Window Covering
*In select units
Location and Transportation
Minutes from Providence Place Mall
Near Rhode Island College
