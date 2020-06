Amenities

AVAILABLE SUMMER 2020 FURNISHED RENTAL

Located in the heart of Downtown Newport a Huge two level 5 Bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment with a ROOF DECK!!! Located in the heart of downtown Newport available for Summer 2020. This place has a great layout! With updated appliances, large living spaces, New furnishings, laundry, hardwood floors, An amazing downtown location that is sure to please.