All apartments in Newport
Find more places like 8 W Marlborough Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport, RI
/
8 W Marlborough Street
Last updated August 27 2019 at 10:50 AM

8 W Marlborough Street

8 West Marlborough Street · (401) 323-3546
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newport
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

8 West Marlborough Street, Newport, RI 02840
Downtown Newport

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! SUMMER RENTAL! Enjoy being just steps from all that Newport has to offer! You are in the heart of Newport’s downtown scene… from the best restaurants and shopping to the Summer Sunset Baseball Series and Gulls games just a stone’s throw from your front door.
To enjoy this summer retreat, just pack your clothes and a toothbrush! Available for the summer season 2019: $5850 per month for June, July or August. Also available now through mid May monthly at $1500 per month. Or Enjoy yearly for $2500 per month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 W Marlborough Street have any available units?
8 W Marlborough Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 8 W Marlborough Street currently offering any rent specials?
8 W Marlborough Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 W Marlborough Street pet-friendly?
No, 8 W Marlborough Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 8 W Marlborough Street offer parking?
No, 8 W Marlborough Street does not offer parking.
Does 8 W Marlborough Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 W Marlborough Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 W Marlborough Street have a pool?
No, 8 W Marlborough Street does not have a pool.
Does 8 W Marlborough Street have accessible units?
No, 8 W Marlborough Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8 W Marlborough Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 W Marlborough Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 W Marlborough Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 W Marlborough Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8 W Marlborough Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Newport 1 BedroomsNewport 2 Bedrooms
Newport 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNewport Apartments with Pool
Newport Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MAProvidence, RIWeymouth Town, MABrockton, MAFall River, MAWarwick, RI
Norwood, MANorwich, CTFranklin, MANew London, CTCranston, RIDedham, MA
Randolph, MAEast Providence, RIWoonsocket, RIBraintree Town, MAGroton, CTPawtucket, RI

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Three Rivers Community CollegeUnited States Coast Guard Academy
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity