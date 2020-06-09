7 Milburn Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

SEPTEMBER RENTAL: This recently renovated Newport 4 bed, 2 bath home is literally steps from Thames Street. New CENTRAL AIR! The house consists of three bedrooms on the second floor along with the master bedroom located on the first floor. Additionally, there are two family/living rooms -one on the first floor and one on the second floor, which is perfect for kids or additional privacy for guests. Great for groups. The open floor plan ties in the kitchen, dining room and living room areas perfectly to allow for great entertaining. The property is steps from the shopping, great restaurants, the water and offers beautiful views of the harbor and marinas across the street. There is a fenced-in patio perfect for grilling and up to four off-street parking spots. Close to downtown, this home is located on a quiet, dead-end street with no through traffic which is a rare find. You can’t ask for a better spot!!