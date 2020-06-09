All apartments in Newport
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:25 PM

7 Milburn Court

7 Millburn Court · (401) 556-9563
Location

7 Millburn Court, Newport, RI 02840
Harbor-Lower Thames

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1486 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
SEPTEMBER RENTAL: This recently renovated Newport 4 bed, 2 bath home is literally steps from Thames Street. New CENTRAL AIR! The house consists of three bedrooms on the second floor along with the master bedroom located on the first floor. Additionally, there are two family/living rooms -one on the first floor and one on the second floor, which is perfect for kids or additional privacy for guests. Great for groups. The open floor plan ties in the kitchen, dining room and living room areas perfectly to allow for great entertaining. The property is steps from the shopping, great restaurants, the water and offers beautiful views of the harbor and marinas across the street. There is a fenced-in patio perfect for grilling and up to four off-street parking spots. Close to downtown, this home is located on a quiet, dead-end street with no through traffic which is a rare find. You can’t ask for a better spot!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Milburn Court have any available units?
7 Milburn Court has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 Milburn Court have?
Some of 7 Milburn Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Milburn Court currently offering any rent specials?
7 Milburn Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Milburn Court pet-friendly?
No, 7 Milburn Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 7 Milburn Court offer parking?
Yes, 7 Milburn Court does offer parking.
Does 7 Milburn Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Milburn Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Milburn Court have a pool?
No, 7 Milburn Court does not have a pool.
Does 7 Milburn Court have accessible units?
No, 7 Milburn Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Milburn Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Milburn Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Milburn Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7 Milburn Court has units with air conditioning.
