Amenities

recently renovated microwave furnished refrigerator

Unit Amenities furnished microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Downtown living. Great one bedroom condo located on the corner of Spring and Mill Street. Walk to all shopping, restaurants and nightlife. Nice sized living area/dining area, updated eat in kitchen and bath. Small storage space in the unit. Common fenced backyard space. Don't miss out on the summer in Newport. Available now and move-in ready. Fully furnished. Yearly rental opportunity.