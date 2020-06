Amenities

hardwood floors parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking

Summer Rental 2020. Hidden on a side street close to First Beach and 40 Steps yet still walking distance to downtown Newport, is this Spacious 5 bedroom second and third floor apartment. Complete with off street parking, a shared yard, hardwoods flooring, a large kitchen, 2 living spaces and 2 full bathrooms can be found in this smart and attractive seasonal rental.