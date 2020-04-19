6 Southmayd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities

Townhouse styled apartment featuring enclosed front porch, living room with hardwood flooring, eat in kitchen, large bath with separate tub and shower and front, back and basement entrances. Second floor includes 1 bedroom with 1/2 bath, an additional small room and a walk in closet.Due to the size of this apartment it is just suitable for 1 person.

Fenced in back yard, office street parking and storage in basement with washer dryer hookups . Tenant pays utilities.

Yearly lease, shorter term may be considered.