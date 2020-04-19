All apartments in Newport
Last updated April 19 2020 at 1:15 AM

6 Southmayd Street

6 Southmayo Street · (401) 225-8555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6 Southmayo Street, Newport, RI 02840
Kerry Hill-Van Zandt

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1569 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Townhouse styled apartment featuring enclosed front porch, living room with hardwood flooring, eat in kitchen, large bath with separate tub and shower and front, back and basement entrances. Second floor includes 1 bedroom with 1/2 bath, an additional small room and a walk in closet.Due to the size of this apartment it is just suitable for 1 person.
Fenced in back yard, office street parking and storage in basement with washer dryer hookups . Tenant pays utilities.
Yearly lease, shorter term may be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Southmayd Street have any available units?
6 Southmayd Street has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6 Southmayd Street have?
Some of 6 Southmayd Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Southmayd Street currently offering any rent specials?
6 Southmayd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Southmayd Street pet-friendly?
No, 6 Southmayd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 6 Southmayd Street offer parking?
No, 6 Southmayd Street does not offer parking.
Does 6 Southmayd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Southmayd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Southmayd Street have a pool?
No, 6 Southmayd Street does not have a pool.
Does 6 Southmayd Street have accessible units?
No, 6 Southmayd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Southmayd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Southmayd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Southmayd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Southmayd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
