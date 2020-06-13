58 Washington Street

Amenities

AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020. Tastefully furnished, waterfront condo in the desirable Point neighborhood. Spend your summer days in this light-filled, first floor unit with modern kitchen, comfortable living space and central a/c. The en-suite bedroom has a queen bed and the second bedroom fits a king size bed. There is also a second full bath. Enjoy spectacular Newport sunsets from your private deck off the kitchen or on the lush lawn (common space). Goat Island, downtown Newport and the Newport Bridge are only minutes away. Washer/dryer in-unit and one off-street parking space. 12-ft dingy space available. Please inquire about rates.