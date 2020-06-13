All apartments in Newport
Find more places like 58 Washington Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport, RI
/
58 Washington Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:52 PM

58 Washington Street

58 Washington Street · (401) 636-7894
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newport
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

58 Washington Street, Newport, RI 02840
The Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$12,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 938 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020. Tastefully furnished, waterfront condo in the desirable Point neighborhood. Spend your summer days in this light-filled, first floor unit with modern kitchen, comfortable living space and central a/c. The en-suite bedroom has a queen bed and the second bedroom fits a king size bed. There is also a second full bath. Enjoy spectacular Newport sunsets from your private deck off the kitchen or on the lush lawn (common space). Goat Island, downtown Newport and the Newport Bridge are only minutes away. Washer/dryer in-unit and one off-street parking space. 12-ft dingy space available. Please inquire about rates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 Washington Street have any available units?
58 Washington Street has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 58 Washington Street have?
Some of 58 Washington Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58 Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
58 Washington Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 Washington Street pet-friendly?
No, 58 Washington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 58 Washington Street offer parking?
Yes, 58 Washington Street does offer parking.
Does 58 Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 58 Washington Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 Washington Street have a pool?
No, 58 Washington Street does not have a pool.
Does 58 Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 58 Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 58 Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 58 Washington Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 58 Washington Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 58 Washington Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 58 Washington Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Newport 1 BedroomsNewport 2 Bedrooms
Newport 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNewport Apartments with Pool
Newport Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MAProvidence, RIWeymouth Town, MABrockton, MAFall River, MAWarwick, RI
Norwood, MANorwich, CTFranklin, MANew London, CTCranston, RIDedham, MA
Randolph, MAEast Providence, RIWoonsocket, RIBraintree Town, MAGroton, CTPawtucket, RI

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Three Rivers Community CollegeUnited States Coast Guard Academy
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity