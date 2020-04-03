All apartments in Newport
51 Bateman Avenue
51 Bateman Avenue

51 Bateman Avenue · (401) 486-0157
Location

51 Bateman Avenue, Newport, RI 02840
Fifth Ward

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$12,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2834 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Get Both months for $10,000 per month! Perfect summer rental 5 beds, 3 full baths, brand new CA system, deck, windows, hardwood floors restored and refinished throughout! All this nestled between Thames /Carroll St. Wharf area and Bellevue Av. it’s where you will find the best of Newport. If you prefer peace and quiet that's always available here too. Relax and grill on the new deck with a private yard, the adventurer can keep the summer time festivities alive while finding fun things to do day and night.. The ideal rental for anyone who loves Newport and the events and excitement offered year round.. Located in the Fifth Ward, find an array of things to do, day and night you can head down town for some live music, food and drinks, spend the day or take a stroll on Easton beach, start your morning jog with the beauty and serenity found by the Cliff walks, take in the history Newport is known for or just hang back and enjoy the private yard and friendly surroundings. First floor offers a FLR, FDR, EIK, and bonus sitting room as well as 3 beds and 2 full baths, 2 more beds and another full bath on 2nd floor, basement w/game room, laundry and utility room and a 2 car garage for pails and surf boards. Furnishings are provided, just bring your clothes, sunscreen and a cleared calendar! July/Aug grab both for a discounted rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Bateman Avenue have any available units?
51 Bateman Avenue has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 51 Bateman Avenue have?
Some of 51 Bateman Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 Bateman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
51 Bateman Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Bateman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 51 Bateman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 51 Bateman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 51 Bateman Avenue does offer parking.
Does 51 Bateman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 51 Bateman Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Bateman Avenue have a pool?
No, 51 Bateman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 51 Bateman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 51 Bateman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 51 Bateman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 51 Bateman Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 51 Bateman Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 51 Bateman Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
