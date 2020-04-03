51 Bateman Avenue

Amenities

Get Both months for $10,000 per month! Perfect summer rental 5 beds, 3 full baths, brand new CA system, deck, windows, hardwood floors restored and refinished throughout! All this nestled between Thames /Carroll St. Wharf area and Bellevue Av. it’s where you will find the best of Newport. If you prefer peace and quiet that's always available here too. Relax and grill on the new deck with a private yard, the adventurer can keep the summer time festivities alive while finding fun things to do day and night.. The ideal rental for anyone who loves Newport and the events and excitement offered year round.. Located in the Fifth Ward, find an array of things to do, day and night you can head down town for some live music, food and drinks, spend the day or take a stroll on Easton beach, start your morning jog with the beauty and serenity found by the Cliff walks, take in the history Newport is known for or just hang back and enjoy the private yard and friendly surroundings. First floor offers a FLR, FDR, EIK, and bonus sitting room as well as 3 beds and 2 full baths, 2 more beds and another full bath on 2nd floor, basement w/game room, laundry and utility room and a 2 car garage for pails and surf boards. Furnishings are provided, just bring your clothes, sunscreen and a cleared calendar! July/Aug grab both for a discounted rate.