Utilities included! 446 Broadway #2 is a well maintained home with a garage space and an additional off-street spot. This unit has a great front porch and a small fenced yard. The apartment includes the second and third floors and is a 3-bedroom, 2-1/2 bath unit. The house was completely rehabbed in 2007. That project included all walls and ceilings, electric, plumbing, new cabinets, and more. This home is for sale and the owner is willing to be creative with a rental agreement.