All apartments in Newport
Find more places like 443 Bellevue Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport, RI
/
443 Bellevue Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:31 PM

443 Bellevue Avenue

443 Bellevue Avenue · (401) 640-0807
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newport
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

443 Bellevue Avenue, Newport, RI 02840
Bellevue Avenue and Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$35,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 5 Bath · 8976 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to “Swanhurst Manor House,” a historic 6-bedroom haven nestled at the heart of a secluded 1.5-acre sanctuary. Fringed by lush landscaping and towering trees, which offer an unrivaled canopy of privacy, this classic Italianate residence was one of the first of 12 Newport Mansions built in this sought-after seaside resort and yachting town. This treasured 1851 heirloom of America’s Gilded Age of Architecture now invites you to indulge in its old-world craftsmanship and timeless appeal. The sumptuous entry hall sets the tone for enduring elegance. You’ll relish the opulence of the double living room, one of several elegant parlors, the exquisite detail of the formal dining room, and the modern touches of the gourmet kitchen. Linger under the covered patio and survey the meticulously maintained gardens. You’ll also benefit from updated systems, including central air, parking for up to 10 vehicles, as well as an executive office. Perfectly positioned on the region’s most prestigious street, within close proximity to downtown Newport, you’re just footsteps from boutique shopping, beaches, restaurants, cafes and yachting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 443 Bellevue Avenue have any available units?
443 Bellevue Avenue has a unit available for $35,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 443 Bellevue Avenue have?
Some of 443 Bellevue Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 443 Bellevue Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
443 Bellevue Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 443 Bellevue Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 443 Bellevue Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 443 Bellevue Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 443 Bellevue Avenue does offer parking.
Does 443 Bellevue Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 443 Bellevue Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 443 Bellevue Avenue have a pool?
No, 443 Bellevue Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 443 Bellevue Avenue have accessible units?
No, 443 Bellevue Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 443 Bellevue Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 443 Bellevue Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 443 Bellevue Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 443 Bellevue Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 443 Bellevue Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Newport 1 BedroomsNewport 2 Bedrooms
Newport 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNewport Apartments with Pool
Newport Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MAProvidence, RIWeymouth Town, MABrockton, MAFall River, MAWarwick, RI
Norwood, MANorwich, CTFranklin, MANew London, CTCranston, RIDedham, MA
Randolph, MAEast Providence, RIWoonsocket, RIBraintree Town, MAGroton, CTPawtucket, RI

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Three Rivers Community CollegeUnited States Coast Guard Academy
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity