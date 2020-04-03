443 Bellevue Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome to “Swanhurst Manor House,” a historic 6-bedroom haven nestled at the heart of a secluded 1.5-acre sanctuary. Fringed by lush landscaping and towering trees, which offer an unrivaled canopy of privacy, this classic Italianate residence was one of the first of 12 Newport Mansions built in this sought-after seaside resort and yachting town. This treasured 1851 heirloom of America’s Gilded Age of Architecture now invites you to indulge in its old-world craftsmanship and timeless appeal. The sumptuous entry hall sets the tone for enduring elegance. You’ll relish the opulence of the double living room, one of several elegant parlors, the exquisite detail of the formal dining room, and the modern touches of the gourmet kitchen. Linger under the covered patio and survey the meticulously maintained gardens. You’ll also benefit from updated systems, including central air, parking for up to 10 vehicles, as well as an executive office. Perfectly positioned on the region’s most prestigious street, within close proximity to downtown Newport, you’re just footsteps from boutique shopping, beaches, restaurants, cafes and yachting.