434 BELLEVUE Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking tennis court

Lindenhurst Carriage House on Desirable Bellevue Ave- Free standing 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo. Private setting in the estate area. Features spacious, open living room /dining area with fireplace and French doors to fully fenced private patio. Light and Bright Country style kitchen. Master Bedroom is oversize w/private bath. Hardwood floors throughout. Off Street Parking. Central Location-Walk to Bellevue Mansions, Cliff Walk, Beaches, Tennis Hall of Fame, Restaurants & Shops. Available monthly for July 2020 $11,000 a month and could extend into first week or 2 in August 2020 prorated at $11,000 a month. Property available for winter rental as well from 9-1-2020 to 6-15-21 for $2100 a month includes heat, hot water and cold water usage. see MLS 1250066