Newport, RI
434 BELLEVUE Avenue
Last updated April 21 2020 at 3:15 AM

434 BELLEVUE Avenue

434 Bellevue Avenue · (401) 848-6750
Location

434 Bellevue Avenue, Newport, RI 02840
Bellevue Avenue and Estates

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit CH · Avail. now

$11,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
tennis court
Lindenhurst Carriage House on Desirable Bellevue Ave- Free standing 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo. Private setting in the estate area. Features spacious, open living room /dining area with fireplace and French doors to fully fenced private patio. Light and Bright Country style kitchen. Master Bedroom is oversize w/private bath. Hardwood floors throughout. Off Street Parking. Central Location-Walk to Bellevue Mansions, Cliff Walk, Beaches, Tennis Hall of Fame, Restaurants & Shops. Available monthly for July 2020 $11,000 a month and could extend into first week or 2 in August 2020 prorated at $11,000 a month. Property available for winter rental as well from 9-1-2020 to 6-15-21 for $2100 a month includes heat, hot water and cold water usage. see MLS 1250066

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 434 BELLEVUE Avenue have any available units?
434 BELLEVUE Avenue has a unit available for $11,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 434 BELLEVUE Avenue have?
Some of 434 BELLEVUE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 434 BELLEVUE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
434 BELLEVUE Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 BELLEVUE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 434 BELLEVUE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 434 BELLEVUE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 434 BELLEVUE Avenue does offer parking.
Does 434 BELLEVUE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 434 BELLEVUE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 BELLEVUE Avenue have a pool?
No, 434 BELLEVUE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 434 BELLEVUE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 434 BELLEVUE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 434 BELLEVUE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 434 BELLEVUE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 434 BELLEVUE Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 434 BELLEVUE Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
