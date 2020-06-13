431 Bellevue Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

AVAILABLE FOR WINTER 2020 - This stunning home was completely renovated in 2013 while maintaining it's true carriage house feel. Enter into a large living room with high ceilings and dark stained floors, built-in cabinets and shelving, sisal rugs and grasscloth covered walls with beautiful light. Comfy leather couches surround a large flat screen TV. French doors lead to a private stone patio with lush landscaped yard and privacy fence. There is a half bath and laundry room on either side of the living room. The kitchen offers white cabinets and soapstone counters with stainless appliances. The dining area offers seating for 8. For convenience, the master ensuite is on the first floor with a King bed and large flat screen TV. The second floor has an open area which could be used for an office or additional sitting room with a Full pull-out couch. There are two additional bedrooms with two twins in each share a full bath. Central A/C. Easy access to town and Newport beaches. UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED with a $300/mo cap. TENANT pays for CABLE & WIFI.