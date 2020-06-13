All apartments in Newport
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:49 PM

431 Bellevue Avenue

431 Bellevue Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

431 Bellevue Avenue, Newport, RI 02840
Bellevue Avenue and Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
AVAILABLE FOR WINTER 2020 - This stunning home was completely renovated in 2013 while maintaining it's true carriage house feel. Enter into a large living room with high ceilings and dark stained floors, built-in cabinets and shelving, sisal rugs and grasscloth covered walls with beautiful light. Comfy leather couches surround a large flat screen TV. French doors lead to a private stone patio with lush landscaped yard and privacy fence. There is a half bath and laundry room on either side of the living room. The kitchen offers white cabinets and soapstone counters with stainless appliances. The dining area offers seating for 8. For convenience, the master ensuite is on the first floor with a King bed and large flat screen TV. The second floor has an open area which could be used for an office or additional sitting room with a Full pull-out couch. There are two additional bedrooms with two twins in each share a full bath. Central A/C. Easy access to town and Newport beaches. UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED with a $300/mo cap. TENANT pays for CABLE & WIFI.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 431 Bellevue Avenue have any available units?
431 Bellevue Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport, RI.
What amenities does 431 Bellevue Avenue have?
Some of 431 Bellevue Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 431 Bellevue Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
431 Bellevue Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 Bellevue Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 431 Bellevue Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 431 Bellevue Avenue offer parking?
No, 431 Bellevue Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 431 Bellevue Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 431 Bellevue Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 Bellevue Avenue have a pool?
No, 431 Bellevue Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 431 Bellevue Avenue have accessible units?
No, 431 Bellevue Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 431 Bellevue Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 431 Bellevue Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 431 Bellevue Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 431 Bellevue Avenue has units with air conditioning.
