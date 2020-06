Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Come home to this beautifully furnished 4 bedroom 3.5 bathrooms home on private 1.27 acres. Tastefully decorated with 4056 sq. ft. of living space including formal and living and dining rooms. A large great room separated by a gourmet kitchen. Spacious front and rear decks for entertaining and a lower level offering privacy for your guests. Also available during the winter season $3,500. per month...see MLS 1202438