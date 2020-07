Amenities

Completely renovated two bedroom apartment just a short walk to Broadway and downtown Newport. Unit features high ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, bay windows, brand new appliances, and an extra storage space. Shared yard and washer/dryer in basement. There are also two tandem off street parking spaces. Rent fee includes water, lawn care, and snow removal. Unit currently under construction, photos will be updated as soon as they become available. Easy show!