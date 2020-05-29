All apartments in Newport
Find more places like 3 Gardiner Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport, RI
/
3 Gardiner Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 8:51 PM

3 Gardiner Street

3 Gardiner Street · (401) 207-2812
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newport
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

3 Gardiner Street, Newport, RI 02840
Kay-Catherine

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1415 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
yoga
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
yoga
Large and sunny second/ third floor apartment in this beautiful Victorian just off Broadway available for an annual lease July 2020 or flexible on start date if needed. This unit features an eat-in kitchen, 3 nicely sized bedrooms, 1 full bath, hardwood floors and tons of natural light! A Plus a smaller bonus room that could be used as an office space or yoga room. Landlord to do some updating too! This home is also conveniently located just off Broadway and close to the bridges making a commute to the Navy base a breeze. Enjoy the shared backyard with lawn maintenance included in fee. Shared laundry in basement, street parking, tenant to pay all utilities. Small quiet pets considered. Owner Occupied.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Gardiner Street have any available units?
3 Gardiner Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3 Gardiner Street have?
Some of 3 Gardiner Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Gardiner Street currently offering any rent specials?
3 Gardiner Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Gardiner Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3 Gardiner Street is pet friendly.
Does 3 Gardiner Street offer parking?
No, 3 Gardiner Street does not offer parking.
Does 3 Gardiner Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Gardiner Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Gardiner Street have a pool?
No, 3 Gardiner Street does not have a pool.
Does 3 Gardiner Street have accessible units?
No, 3 Gardiner Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Gardiner Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Gardiner Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Gardiner Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Gardiner Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3 Gardiner Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Newport 1 BedroomsNewport 2 Bedrooms
Newport 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNewport Apartments with Pool
Newport Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MAProvidence, RIWeymouth Town, MABrockton, MAFall River, MAWarwick, RI
Norwood, MANorwich, CTFranklin, MANew London, CTCranston, RIDedham, MA
Randolph, MAEast Providence, RIWoonsocket, RIBraintree Town, MAGroton, CTPawtucket, RI

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Three Rivers Community CollegeUnited States Coast Guard Academy
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity