3 Gardiner Street

Large and sunny second/ third floor apartment in this beautiful Victorian just off Broadway available for an annual lease July 2020 or flexible on start date if needed. This unit features an eat-in kitchen, 3 nicely sized bedrooms, 1 full bath, hardwood floors and tons of natural light! A Plus a smaller bonus room that could be used as an office space or yoga room. Landlord to do some updating too! This home is also conveniently located just off Broadway and close to the bridges making a commute to the Navy base a breeze. Enjoy the shared backyard with lawn maintenance included in fee. Shared laundry in basement, street parking, tenant to pay all utilities. Small quiet pets considered. Owner Occupied.