26 Thames Street

"The David Braman House" built in 1780, a charming historic home completely renovated from top to bottom, leaving original details throughout. Central Air. Beautiful wide planked hardwood floors. Kitchen with stainless appliances, gas stove, ice-maker and back door leading to a private patio oasis. Living room and dining combined, with gas fireplace, sitting room and half bath all on the first floor. Second floor master and guest bedroom ensuites, and small dressing room/office. Third floor offers a cozy guest bedroom with full bath. Two parking spots and just a short stroll to downtown and waterfront district. This perfect summer home is ready for your arrival! Avail for offseason months too.