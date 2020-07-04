All apartments in Newport
26 Thames Street

26 Thames Street · (401) 662-5946
Location

26 Thames Street, Newport, RI 02840
Downtown Newport

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$12,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2178 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
"The David Braman House" built in 1780, a charming historic home completely renovated from top to bottom, leaving original details throughout. Central Air. Beautiful wide planked hardwood floors. Kitchen with stainless appliances, gas stove, ice-maker and back door leading to a private patio oasis. Living room and dining combined, with gas fireplace, sitting room and half bath all on the first floor. Second floor master and guest bedroom ensuites, and small dressing room/office. Third floor offers a cozy guest bedroom with full bath. Two parking spots and just a short stroll to downtown and waterfront district. This perfect summer home is ready for your arrival! Avail for offseason months too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Thames Street have any available units?
26 Thames Street has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26 Thames Street have?
Some of 26 Thames Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Thames Street currently offering any rent specials?
26 Thames Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Thames Street pet-friendly?
No, 26 Thames Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 26 Thames Street offer parking?
Yes, 26 Thames Street offers parking.
Does 26 Thames Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26 Thames Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Thames Street have a pool?
No, 26 Thames Street does not have a pool.
Does 26 Thames Street have accessible units?
No, 26 Thames Street does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Thames Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 Thames Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Thames Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 26 Thames Street has units with air conditioning.
