Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

"Wyndcliff" awaits. Perched on high ground with 180 degrees of stunning Newport coastline views with first floor master suite.



Relax on the generous deck & soak up the rays as you watch yacht races out in the Atlantic or take in the nature of the Salt Marsh. Deeded path to ocean beaches. Air conditioned proper house with comfortable furnishings. Ideal private Ocean Drive location yet close to Ida Lewis & New York Yacht Clubs, Gooseberry Beach and Castle Hill Resort. Pets considered.



Available Sept 5, 2020 through May 31, 2021