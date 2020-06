Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Beautifully redone town home in the highly sought after Eustis/Gibbs neighborhood! Full renovation allows you to be the first to experience everything this home has to offer: all new appliances, sun soaked rooms, and tons of storage! Enjoy the warm weather from your well manicured lawn, enclosed porch or take a few steps down to the water! Walk to Easton's Beach, Cliff Walk, and more!