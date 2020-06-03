All apartments in Newport
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:18 AM

235 Spring Street

235 Spring Street · (401) 207-2812
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

235 Spring Street, Newport, RI 02840
Downtown Newport

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1034 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
ANNUAL LEASE AVAILABLE NOW- Perfect location in downtown Newport! Walk down the road to the center of America's Cup, Thames St and Memorial Blvd then turn in any direction to shops, dining, the water, Upper or Lower Thames, and Bellevue Ave! This 2 bed 1 bath 3rd floor condo has been freshly painted, has gleaming hardwood floors throughout, open living and kitchen areas, updated kitchen with granite and stainless steel and an actual view of the Newport Bridge, tons of natural light and windows, plenty of storage, updated rain shower in full bath, and IN-UNIT laundry. Enjoy all day sun from the shared roof top deck or have an evening beverage in the West-facing kitchen and watch the sunset- ahhh. Check out the VIRTUAL WALKTHROUGH https://unbranded.youriguide.com/2_235_spring_st_newport_ri.
There is also extra private built-in storage outside of the unit with another private space in the basement. Stay in the heart of it all in the in the City By The Sea. 2 off street parking spots included! Tenant to pay utilities- NO PETS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Spring Street have any available units?
235 Spring Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 235 Spring Street have?
Some of 235 Spring Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 Spring Street currently offering any rent specials?
235 Spring Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Spring Street pet-friendly?
No, 235 Spring Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 235 Spring Street offer parking?
Yes, 235 Spring Street does offer parking.
Does 235 Spring Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 235 Spring Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Spring Street have a pool?
No, 235 Spring Street does not have a pool.
Does 235 Spring Street have accessible units?
No, 235 Spring Street does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Spring Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 235 Spring Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 235 Spring Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 235 Spring Street does not have units with air conditioning.
