235 Spring Street

ANNUAL LEASE AVAILABLE NOW- Perfect location in downtown Newport! Walk down the road to the center of America's Cup, Thames St and Memorial Blvd then turn in any direction to shops, dining, the water, Upper or Lower Thames, and Bellevue Ave! This 2 bed 1 bath 3rd floor condo has been freshly painted, has gleaming hardwood floors throughout, open living and kitchen areas, updated kitchen with granite and stainless steel and an actual view of the Newport Bridge, tons of natural light and windows, plenty of storage, updated rain shower in full bath, and IN-UNIT laundry. Enjoy all day sun from the shared roof top deck or have an evening beverage in the West-facing kitchen and watch the sunset- ahhh. Check out the VIRTUAL WALKTHROUGH https://unbranded.youriguide.com/2_235_spring_st_newport_ri.

There is also extra private built-in storage outside of the unit with another private space in the basement. Stay in the heart of it all in the in the City By The Sea. 2 off street parking spots included! Tenant to pay utilities- NO PETS!