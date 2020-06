Amenities

Spacious two level condominium on Spring Street within minutes of everything Newport has to offer available for the month of August. Beautiful hardwood floors, wonderfully updated kitchen which opens up to a cozy living room. With three bedrooms and two and a half baths this home has all you need and more!