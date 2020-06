Amenities

Located in the heart of Newport’s Historic waterfront and steps from Thames Street, this fully furnished 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom guest house is available Sept. 1 for a yearly term! A stone’s throw away from the city's restaurants and shops, this downtown rental offers plenty of off-street parking and 3 of the 5 bedrooms have en-suite baths. If you value location, this is the place for you! Tenant is responsible for all utilities.