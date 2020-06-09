2 Atlantic Street

Amenities

patio / balcony all utils included recently renovated coffee bar bbq/grill internet access

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar bbq/grill internet access

Rent in the heart of the Fifth Ward! This seasonal rental is located at the end of Thames Street just a quick walk to the bars, restaurants, harbor and shops. It's only a short bike ride to the Cliff Walk and beaches too. Spend your nights on the roof deck complete with a grill, plants and patio furniture giving you additional outside space. Local coffee shop/farmers market/art gallery on first floor. The apartment itself has 2 beds and 1 bathroom and a spacious, open-style living and kitchen area. The bathroom has also recently been renovated. All utilities included at this price PLUS free WiFi. Available Aug 1 until May 15, 2020.