Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:28 PM

2 Atlantic Street

2 Atlantic St · (401) 848-7827
Location

2 Atlantic St, Newport, RI 02840
Fifth Ward

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
all utils included
recently renovated
coffee bar
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
bbq/grill
internet access
Rent in the heart of the Fifth Ward!  This seasonal rental is located at the end of Thames Street just a quick walk to the bars, restaurants, harbor and shops.  It's only a short bike ride to the Cliff Walk and beaches too. Spend your nights on the roof deck complete with a grill, plants and patio furniture giving you additional outside space. Local coffee shop/farmers market/art gallery on first floor. The apartment itself has 2 beds and 1 bathroom and a spacious, open-style living and kitchen area.  The bathroom has also recently been renovated. All utilities included at this price PLUS free WiFi. Available Aug 1 until May 15, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Atlantic Street have any available units?
2 Atlantic Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2 Atlantic Street have?
Some of 2 Atlantic Street's amenities include patio / balcony, all utils included, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Atlantic Street currently offering any rent specials?
2 Atlantic Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Atlantic Street pet-friendly?
No, 2 Atlantic Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 2 Atlantic Street offer parking?
No, 2 Atlantic Street does not offer parking.
Does 2 Atlantic Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Atlantic Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Atlantic Street have a pool?
No, 2 Atlantic Street does not have a pool.
Does 2 Atlantic Street have accessible units?
No, 2 Atlantic Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Atlantic Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Atlantic Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Atlantic Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Atlantic Street does not have units with air conditioning.
