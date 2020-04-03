190 Coggeshall Avenue

Amenities

Desirable Coggeshall Avenue-Gracious, Immaculate & Bright Custom Built Shingle Style Home surrounded by colorful gardens and landscape. This private oasis consists of the Main House with 4 bedrooms/3.5 baths plus a separate Guest suite/In Law apartment with kitchenette over the garage attached by an attractive breezeway. Open floor plan consists of Apex Kitchen with granite counters & stainless appliances, entertainment area and lower level sun room/breakfast area with French doors to patio & gardens. Formal dining room, living room with fireplace and first floor bedroom abuts full bath. Sun filled Master suite with balcony overlooking the grounds. Lower level family room/office/entertainment area. Beautiful gardens and mature landscaping surround the house and slate patio area perfect for family gatherings and entertaining. 2 car garage and outdoor hot and cold shower. Central Air, gas heat and much more. Easy walk to the beaches, The Cliff Walk, The Mansion and all Newport has to offer. Abuts Robinsky Park and approximately 1.5 miles to the center of Bellevue, Tennis Hall of Fame Shops and Restaurants yet peaceful. A Lovely setting for your vacation getaway. Available for September $20,000.Utilities included with a cap.