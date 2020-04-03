All apartments in Newport
Location

190 Coggeshall Avenue, Newport, RI 02840
Bellevue Avenue and Estates

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$20,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3749 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
tennis court
Desirable Coggeshall Avenue-Gracious, Immaculate & Bright Custom Built Shingle Style Home surrounded by colorful gardens and landscape. This private oasis consists of the Main House with 4 bedrooms/3.5 baths plus a separate Guest suite/In Law apartment with kitchenette over the garage attached by an attractive breezeway. Open floor plan consists of Apex Kitchen with granite counters & stainless appliances, entertainment area and lower level sun room/breakfast area with French doors to patio & gardens. Formal dining room, living room with fireplace and first floor bedroom abuts full bath. Sun filled Master suite with balcony overlooking the grounds. Lower level family room/office/entertainment area. Beautiful gardens and mature landscaping surround the house and slate patio area perfect for family gatherings and entertaining. 2 car garage and outdoor hot and cold shower. Central Air, gas heat and much more. Easy walk to the beaches, The Cliff Walk, The Mansion and all Newport has to offer. Abuts Robinsky Park and approximately 1.5 miles to the center of Bellevue, Tennis Hall of Fame Shops and Restaurants yet peaceful. A Lovely setting for your vacation getaway. Available for September $20,000.Utilities included with a cap.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 190 Coggeshall Avenue have any available units?
190 Coggeshall Avenue has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 190 Coggeshall Avenue have?
Some of 190 Coggeshall Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 190 Coggeshall Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
190 Coggeshall Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 190 Coggeshall Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 190 Coggeshall Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 190 Coggeshall Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 190 Coggeshall Avenue does offer parking.
Does 190 Coggeshall Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 190 Coggeshall Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 190 Coggeshall Avenue have a pool?
No, 190 Coggeshall Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 190 Coggeshall Avenue have accessible units?
No, 190 Coggeshall Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 190 Coggeshall Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 190 Coggeshall Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 190 Coggeshall Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 190 Coggeshall Avenue has units with air conditioning.
