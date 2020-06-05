18 Weaver Avenue

Amenities

Available in August as an unfurnished or furnished rental with a year's lease. This property, built in 1990, is conveniently located 2 blocks from Bellevue Ave and Memorial Blvd, 1/4 mile from the popular Cliff Walk and Easton's (First) Beach, walk everywhere including Downtown. Home has a beautiful open concept family room and eat in stainless kitchen with a granite center island with sparkling hardwood floors. Bedrooms have wall to wall carpeting. 2 full bathrooms: one on each level. Laundry machines are in place. Completely fenced private back yard. Pets are negotiable with a $100 pet rent. Tenant pays for utilities which would be gas heat, water, electricity. Note video tour link. This property is also listed for month of August as a furnished seasonal rental for $6,000 per month. See MLS # 1255586