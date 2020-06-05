All apartments in Newport
Find more places like 18 Weaver Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport, RI
/
18 Weaver Avenue
Last updated June 5 2020 at 5:07 PM

18 Weaver Avenue

18 Weaver Avenue · (401) 418-0913
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newport
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

18 Weaver Avenue, Newport, RI 02840
Memorial Boulevard

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1360 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available in August as an unfurnished or furnished rental with a year's lease. This property, built in 1990, is conveniently located 2 blocks from Bellevue Ave and Memorial Blvd, 1/4 mile from the popular Cliff Walk and Easton's (First) Beach, walk everywhere including Downtown. Home has a beautiful open concept family room and eat in stainless kitchen with a granite center island with sparkling hardwood floors. Bedrooms have wall to wall carpeting. 2 full bathrooms: one on each level. Laundry machines are in place. Completely fenced private back yard. Pets are negotiable with a $100 pet rent. Tenant pays for utilities which would be gas heat, water, electricity. Note video tour link. This property is also listed for month of August as a furnished seasonal rental for $6,000 per month. See MLS # 1255586

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
rent: 100
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Weaver Avenue have any available units?
18 Weaver Avenue has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18 Weaver Avenue have?
Some of 18 Weaver Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Weaver Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18 Weaver Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Weaver Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 18 Weaver Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 18 Weaver Avenue offer parking?
No, 18 Weaver Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 18 Weaver Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Weaver Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Weaver Avenue have a pool?
No, 18 Weaver Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 18 Weaver Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18 Weaver Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Weaver Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 Weaver Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Weaver Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 Weaver Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 18 Weaver Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Newport 1 BedroomsNewport 2 Bedrooms
Newport 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNewport Apartments with Pool
Newport Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MAProvidence, RIWeymouth Town, MABrockton, MAFall River, MAWarwick, RI
Norwood, MANorwich, CTFranklin, MANew London, CTCranston, RIDedham, MA
Randolph, MAEast Providence, RIWoonsocket, RIBraintree Town, MAGroton, CTPawtucket, RI

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Three Rivers Community CollegeUnited States Coast Guard Academy
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity