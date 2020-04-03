All apartments in Newport
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:31 PM

17 Cherry Street

17 Cherry Street · (401) 529-9275
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17 Cherry Street, Newport, RI 02840
The Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1382 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***JUNE 2020 RENTAL***INCLUDES MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND*** Come spend your summer in one of Newport's most coveted districts! Enjoy the Point's breathtaking sunset views of the bridge and harbor. Have a pup? This is a great area to take them for a romp in the many nearby parks. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Come sit on the porch and enjoy the Harbor views right down the street. This fully furnished Victorian cottage has all that you need to fully relax this summer... oversized windows that light up the rooms, a fully-updated kitchen, and an double parlor that opens up the whole first floor. The second floor includes three bedrooms with a newly renovated bathroom. Property also includes a mudroom, a large mahogany back porch, 1st floor 1/2 bath, an outdoor shower, and a backyard to boot. The mudroom leads to an organized and clean basement with washer and dryer and space for summer toys. Window cooling units available. Rental dates flexible and negotiable. This is simply the place to be this summer and it won't last long! ***ALSO AVAILABLE FOR JULY & SEPTEMBER 2020***SEE LISTINGS 1248886 & 1248874**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Cherry Street have any available units?
17 Cherry Street has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17 Cherry Street have?
Some of 17 Cherry Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Cherry Street currently offering any rent specials?
17 Cherry Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Cherry Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 17 Cherry Street is pet friendly.
Does 17 Cherry Street offer parking?
No, 17 Cherry Street does not offer parking.
Does 17 Cherry Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 Cherry Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Cherry Street have a pool?
No, 17 Cherry Street does not have a pool.
Does 17 Cherry Street have accessible units?
No, 17 Cherry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Cherry Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Cherry Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Cherry Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Cherry Street does not have units with air conditioning.
