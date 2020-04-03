17 Cherry Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***JUNE 2020 RENTAL***INCLUDES MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND*** Come spend your summer in one of Newport's most coveted districts! Enjoy the Point's breathtaking sunset views of the bridge and harbor. Have a pup? This is a great area to take them for a romp in the many nearby parks. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Come sit on the porch and enjoy the Harbor views right down the street. This fully furnished Victorian cottage has all that you need to fully relax this summer... oversized windows that light up the rooms, a fully-updated kitchen, and an double parlor that opens up the whole first floor. The second floor includes three bedrooms with a newly renovated bathroom. Property also includes a mudroom, a large mahogany back porch, 1st floor 1/2 bath, an outdoor shower, and a backyard to boot. The mudroom leads to an organized and clean basement with washer and dryer and space for summer toys. Window cooling units available. Rental dates flexible and negotiable. This is simply the place to be this summer and it won't last long! ***ALSO AVAILABLE FOR JULY & SEPTEMBER 2020***SEE LISTINGS 1248886 & 1248874**