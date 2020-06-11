All apartments in Newport
Newport, RI
15 Hammersmith Road
15 Hammersmith Road

15 Hammersmith Road · (401) 447-9609
Location

15 Hammersmith Road, Newport, RI 02840
Ocean Drive

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 17 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1714 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
** WINTER 2020 RENTAL**Available September 8th through May 31st. Located in the lovely pastoral and private Moorland Farm condominium complex just blocks from gorgeous Ocean Drive, Quail House unit 17 is offered as a summer 2020 monthly rental. There are hardwood floors on the first floor with spacious step-down living room with wood-burning fireplace, dining area and sliding glass doors to a private deck which has wonderful views of the historic Newport Country Club Golf course, and beautiful western sunsets. The kitchen has a breakfast nook with east facing light and a new over-the-range Bosch microwave. There is a half bath on the first floor. The second floor has an oversized master suite with wall to wall carpeting, Queen bed, large walk-in closet and a private balcony also overlooking the golf course. The second bedroom has two twin beds and vaulted ceilings with great southeast light. A large hall bathroom includes a stall shower, and full sized laundry machines. The third floor has two twin beds and is fully carpeted. There is a private garage and common parking. The complex also includes a pool and tennis court. Minutes to historic Ft Adams, Ocean Drive, Castle Hill, The New York Yacht Club, Ida Lewis Yacht Club, Bailey's Beach and downtown Newport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Hammersmith Road have any available units?
15 Hammersmith Road has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15 Hammersmith Road have?
Some of 15 Hammersmith Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Hammersmith Road currently offering any rent specials?
15 Hammersmith Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Hammersmith Road pet-friendly?
No, 15 Hammersmith Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 15 Hammersmith Road offer parking?
Yes, 15 Hammersmith Road does offer parking.
Does 15 Hammersmith Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Hammersmith Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Hammersmith Road have a pool?
Yes, 15 Hammersmith Road has a pool.
Does 15 Hammersmith Road have accessible units?
No, 15 Hammersmith Road does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Hammersmith Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Hammersmith Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Hammersmith Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Hammersmith Road does not have units with air conditioning.
