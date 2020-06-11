15 Hammersmith Road

Amenities

** WINTER 2020 RENTAL**Available September 8th through May 31st. Located in the lovely pastoral and private Moorland Farm condominium complex just blocks from gorgeous Ocean Drive, Quail House unit 17 is offered as a summer 2020 monthly rental. There are hardwood floors on the first floor with spacious step-down living room with wood-burning fireplace, dining area and sliding glass doors to a private deck which has wonderful views of the historic Newport Country Club Golf course, and beautiful western sunsets. The kitchen has a breakfast nook with east facing light and a new over-the-range Bosch microwave. There is a half bath on the first floor. The second floor has an oversized master suite with wall to wall carpeting, Queen bed, large walk-in closet and a private balcony also overlooking the golf course. The second bedroom has two twin beds and vaulted ceilings with great southeast light. A large hall bathroom includes a stall shower, and full sized laundry machines. The third floor has two twin beds and is fully carpeted. There is a private garage and common parking. The complex also includes a pool and tennis court. Minutes to historic Ft Adams, Ocean Drive, Castle Hill, The New York Yacht Club, Ida Lewis Yacht Club, Bailey's Beach and downtown Newport.