143 HARRISON Avenue

Beechbound Estate Carriage House Condominium, rare offering on a Guilded Age property. Designed by Peabody and Stearns with a mix of Jacobean and Shingle style architecture. Olmstead Landscape designed 3.7 acres to capture Hill and Harbour including Brenton Cove, the world renowned Newport Harbour, and the Pell Bridge spanning Narragansett Bay. To the east is the NYYC, to the north is the Bridge and to the west is the Revolutionary Fort Adams. This elegant architect-designed Carriage House Condo is a sophisticated eclectic mix of preserved carriage house architecture and 21st Century amenities. Spacious open multi-level floor plan with 30' vaulted ceilings, two bedrooms-one with a sitting area,private reading/music/guest room, loft office,open living/dining with exceptional waterviews. Delightful deck and patio off living/dining area provides magnificent views of the harbor; also, private deck off sitting room in a sunny enclosed courtyard. Stroll down the rolling great lawn to the waterfront with a shared dock to hail the Oldport launch for a jaunt into Newport! This Harbourfront retreat is available for AUGUST for $14,000 and offering a winter rental from SEPT-MAY for $3,200 monthly. This is a SPECTACULAR, unique getaway!