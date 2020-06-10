All apartments in Newport
143 HARRISON Avenue

143 Harrison Avenue · (401) 487-2279
Location

143 Harrison Avenue, Newport, RI 02840
Ocean Drive

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$14,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1606 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
courtyard
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
Beechbound Estate Carriage House Condominium, rare offering on a Guilded Age property. Designed by Peabody and Stearns with a mix of Jacobean and Shingle style architecture. Olmstead Landscape designed 3.7 acres to capture Hill and Harbour including Brenton Cove, the world renowned Newport Harbour, and the Pell Bridge spanning Narragansett Bay. To the east is the NYYC, to the north is the Bridge and to the west is the Revolutionary Fort Adams. This elegant architect-designed Carriage House Condo is a sophisticated eclectic mix of preserved carriage house architecture and 21st Century amenities. Spacious open multi-level floor plan with 30' vaulted ceilings, two bedrooms-one with a sitting area,private reading/music/guest room, loft office,open living/dining with exceptional waterviews. Delightful deck and patio off living/dining area provides magnificent views of the harbor; also, private deck off sitting room in a sunny enclosed courtyard. Stroll down the rolling great lawn to the waterfront with a shared dock to hail the Oldport launch for a jaunt into Newport! This Harbourfront retreat is available for AUGUST for $14,000 and offering a winter rental from SEPT-MAY for $3,200 monthly. This is a SPECTACULAR, unique getaway!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 HARRISON Avenue have any available units?
143 HARRISON Avenue has a unit available for $14,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 143 HARRISON Avenue have?
Some of 143 HARRISON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 HARRISON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
143 HARRISON Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 HARRISON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 143 HARRISON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 143 HARRISON Avenue offer parking?
No, 143 HARRISON Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 143 HARRISON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 143 HARRISON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 HARRISON Avenue have a pool?
No, 143 HARRISON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 143 HARRISON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 143 HARRISON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 143 HARRISON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 143 HARRISON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 143 HARRISON Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 143 HARRISON Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
