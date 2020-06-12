130 Spring Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking stainless steel microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

~Salve 2020-2021 Furnished Rental~

All brand new furnishings and paint compliment this amazing historic space right at the corner of Spring and Church Street- just a block up from Thames St and Starbucks. This spacious unit features 3 large bedrooms, 1 full bath, a beautiful living room, and a beautiful dining room. Every part of this unit has been recently redone and looks modern and beautiful in the charm of the historic building! New furnishings, stainless steel appliances, new flooring, new fixtures, and everything else in between has been redone! Laundry in unit and parking is also available. Also available for August at $7,000.