All apartments in Newport
Find more places like 130 Spring Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport, RI
/
130 Spring Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:36 AM

130 Spring Street

130 Spring Street · (401) 263-5138
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newport
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

130 Spring Street, Newport, RI 02840
Historic Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3S · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
~Salve 2020-2021 Furnished Rental~
All brand new furnishings and paint compliment this amazing historic space right at the corner of Spring and Church Street- just a block up from Thames St and Starbucks. This spacious unit features 3 large bedrooms, 1 full bath, a beautiful living room, and a beautiful dining room. Every part of this unit has been recently redone and looks modern and beautiful in the charm of the historic building! New furnishings, stainless steel appliances, new flooring, new fixtures, and everything else in between has been redone! Laundry in unit and parking is also available. Also available for August at $7,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Spring Street have any available units?
130 Spring Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 130 Spring Street have?
Some of 130 Spring Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Spring Street currently offering any rent specials?
130 Spring Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Spring Street pet-friendly?
No, 130 Spring Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 130 Spring Street offer parking?
Yes, 130 Spring Street does offer parking.
Does 130 Spring Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 130 Spring Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Spring Street have a pool?
No, 130 Spring Street does not have a pool.
Does 130 Spring Street have accessible units?
No, 130 Spring Street does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Spring Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 Spring Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Spring Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 Spring Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 130 Spring Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Newport 1 BedroomsNewport 2 Bedrooms
Newport 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNewport Apartments with Pool
Newport Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MAProvidence, RIWeymouth Town, MABrockton, MAFall River, MAWarwick, RI
Norwood, MANorwich, CTFranklin, MANew London, CTCranston, RIDedham, MA
Randolph, MAEast Providence, RIWoonsocket, RIBraintree Town, MAGroton, CTPawtucket, RI

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Three Rivers Community CollegeUnited States Coast Guard Academy
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity