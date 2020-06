Amenities

Available August 1st 2020 for a yearly lease. Located within walking distance to Broadway restaurants and a short commute to the Navy Base. Well kept and freshly painted. A combination of recently refinished hardwoods and wood laminate flooring. Tile bathroom and newer appliances in the kitchen. The second floor apartment features 2 large bedrooms, one of which has its own walk in closet/office attached. Rental fee includes water and heat. Tenant responsible for electric. Shared laundry in basement. References and credit check required.