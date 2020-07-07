All apartments in Newport
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:07 PM

127 Harrison Avenue

127 Harrison Avenue · (401) 662-5946
Location

127 Harrison Avenue, Newport, RI 02840
Ocean Drive

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1877 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Elegant first floor condo in gorgeous Beechbound Manor House, with private entrance. Enjoy luxury estate living in this single level waterfront residence with 1,877 square feet of gracious living space. This beautifully furnished condo offers two ensuite bedrooms, a sunny kitchen, a cozy TV den wired with Sonos sound system throughout and a large great room with original mahogany carved paneling with 19th century tapestry. You will have your own private deck located off the kitchen along with shared veranda that runs along the length of the property, a perfect spot for sunset and a cocktail. The property has a gated entrance opening up to a circular driveway leading you to the stone porte-cochere, and magical lawns with breathtaking harbor views on over three acres of mature planted grounds with a boathouse and private pier where you can easily get a boat launch to town. Available Oct through May.
Also offered for sale MLS # 1234528

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 Harrison Avenue have any available units?
127 Harrison Avenue has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 127 Harrison Avenue have?
Some of 127 Harrison Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 Harrison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
127 Harrison Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Harrison Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 127 Harrison Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 127 Harrison Avenue offer parking?
No, 127 Harrison Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 127 Harrison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 127 Harrison Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Harrison Avenue have a pool?
No, 127 Harrison Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 127 Harrison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 127 Harrison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Harrison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 127 Harrison Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 127 Harrison Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 127 Harrison Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
