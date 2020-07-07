127 Harrison Avenue

Amenities

Elegant first floor condo in gorgeous Beechbound Manor House, with private entrance. Enjoy luxury estate living in this single level waterfront residence with 1,877 square feet of gracious living space. This beautifully furnished condo offers two ensuite bedrooms, a sunny kitchen, a cozy TV den wired with Sonos sound system throughout and a large great room with original mahogany carved paneling with 19th century tapestry. You will have your own private deck located off the kitchen along with shared veranda that runs along the length of the property, a perfect spot for sunset and a cocktail. The property has a gated entrance opening up to a circular driveway leading you to the stone porte-cochere, and magical lawns with breathtaking harbor views on over three acres of mature planted grounds with a boathouse and private pier where you can easily get a boat launch to town. Available Oct through May.

Also offered for sale MLS # 1234528