117 Eustis Avenue

AVAILABLE September 2021 - May 31, 2022 @ $2,400. A lovely 3 bedroom oversized cape with a finished basement, large fenced in backyard, and 2 living rooms. Located in a highly sought after residential neighborhood just minutes to the beach and downtown Newport. This home boasts hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and is fully furnished with a very nice selection of furniture. Also included is off street parking for 2, washer and dryer, and awesome back deck. No pets, No smoking, References required.