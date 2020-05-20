All apartments in Newport
117 Eustis Avenue
Last updated May 20 2020 at 6:58 PM

117 Eustis Avenue

117 Eustis Avenue · (401) 835-8810
Location

117 Eustis Avenue, Newport, RI 02840
Eustis-Easton's Pond

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1520 sqft

Amenities

AVAILABLE September 2021 - May 31, 2022 @ $2,400. A lovely 3 bedroom oversized cape with a finished basement, large fenced in backyard, and 2 living rooms. Located in a highly sought after residential neighborhood just minutes to the beach and downtown Newport. This home boasts hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and is fully furnished with a very nice selection of furniture. Also included is off street parking for 2, washer and dryer, and awesome back deck. No pets, No smoking, References required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Eustis Avenue have any available units?
117 Eustis Avenue has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 117 Eustis Avenue have?
Some of 117 Eustis Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Eustis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
117 Eustis Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Eustis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 117 Eustis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 117 Eustis Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 117 Eustis Avenue does offer parking.
Does 117 Eustis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 117 Eustis Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Eustis Avenue have a pool?
No, 117 Eustis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 117 Eustis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 117 Eustis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Eustis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 Eustis Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 117 Eustis Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 Eustis Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
