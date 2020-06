Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this move in condition first floor sun filled unit in the city by the sea! This 2 bedroom unit features gleaming hardwood floors, large enclosed front porch, large living room, dining room, garage access, off street parking and laundry in the unit. Shared yard and shared basement. Get in just in time for summer!