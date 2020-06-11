Amenities

Spend September - May in this charming, spacious beach cottage located on Almy Pond! Nestled in a premiere Newport setting near Bailey's Beach, this cozy and comfortable, nostalgic home offers modern amenities, with the character and charm you envision for your Newport beach getaway. With 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, this home offers the space you crave, in a location you'll love! You'll enjoy sipping your morning coffee on the sweet front porch. The first floor has a dining room, living room, eat-in kitchen complete with farmer's sink, study, and full bathroom with tub. Upstairs you'll find three bedrooms, in addition to the master bedroom, with ensuite bathroom. Gas heat and off street parking for 2 cars. Walking distance to Bellevue Avenue, Morton Park, and a quick walk or bike ride to Newport dining and shops, you'll feel lucky to call 10 Maher Court home for your Newport stay!