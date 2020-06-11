All apartments in Newport
10 Maher Court
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:32 PM

10 Maher Court

10 Maher Court · (401) 430-0856
Location

10 Maher Court, Newport, RI 02840
Lily-Almy Pond

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1920 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Spend September - May in this charming, spacious beach cottage located on Almy Pond! Nestled in a premiere Newport setting near Bailey's Beach, this cozy and comfortable, nostalgic home offers modern amenities, with the character and charm you envision for your Newport beach getaway. With 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, this home offers the space you crave, in a location you'll love! You'll enjoy sipping your morning coffee on the sweet front porch. The first floor has a dining room, living room, eat-in kitchen complete with farmer's sink, study, and full bathroom with tub. Upstairs you'll find three bedrooms, in addition to the master bedroom, with ensuite bathroom. Gas heat and off street parking for 2 cars. Walking distance to Bellevue Avenue, Morton Park, and a quick walk or bike ride to Newport dining and shops, you'll feel lucky to call 10 Maher Court home for your Newport stay!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Maher Court have any available units?
10 Maher Court has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 10 Maher Court currently offering any rent specials?
10 Maher Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Maher Court pet-friendly?
No, 10 Maher Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 10 Maher Court offer parking?
Yes, 10 Maher Court does offer parking.
Does 10 Maher Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Maher Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Maher Court have a pool?
No, 10 Maher Court does not have a pool.
Does 10 Maher Court have accessible units?
No, 10 Maher Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Maher Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Maher Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Maher Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Maher Court does not have units with air conditioning.
