Annual lease available July 9 2020. Enjoy Newport living from this 2 bd/1ba unit just a block away from Broadway's shops and restaurants. Minutes away from the water, with easy access to highways and main roads... Don't miss out on this great rental opportunity! W/D in unit, tons of natural light, spacious back yard and off street parking space! Tenant occupied, please call/text to schedule showing.