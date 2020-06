Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

To the point for this 2 bedroom stand alone home. Lovingly maintained and offers one level living with a large yard, garage, off street parking . Easy to care for with hardwood floors , eat in kitchen , offering one full bath. Easy access in and out of town, and a location that is walk to the Harbor and downtown Newport.