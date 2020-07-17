All apartments in Newport County
Last updated July 5 2020 at 10:27 PM

20 Westwood Road

20 Westwood Road · (401) 225-0000
Location

20 Westwood Road, Newport County, RI 02835

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2272 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
$6,000 per week or $10,000 for 2 weeks. Available for July and August. Beautifully sited on scenic Sheffield Cove, at the end of a quiet lane, this charming, shingle-style, just refreshed and repainted waterfront cottage offers stunning sunset and open water views of Sheffield Cove, Mackerel Cove and Dutch Harbor, access to a small beach area and use of a mooring. The home looks directly across to a peaceful palette of protected Audubon conservation land and the beauty of Fox Hill Farm. A covered waterfront porch with wicker furniture opens from the family, living, and dining rooms and overlooks flowering gardens and a sweeping lawn to the water, Classic architectural details, including beamed ceilings, built-in shelving/china cabinets and hardwood floors add warmth and character to the home. This unique property, which is just a few doors away from Dutch Harbor Marina and allows easy access to Jamestown Village without having to drive, is being offered for rent for the first time. Truly special.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Westwood Road have any available units?
20 Westwood Road has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20 Westwood Road have?
Some of 20 Westwood Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Westwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
20 Westwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Westwood Road pet-friendly?
No, 20 Westwood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport County.
Does 20 Westwood Road offer parking?
No, 20 Westwood Road does not offer parking.
Does 20 Westwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Westwood Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Westwood Road have a pool?
No, 20 Westwood Road does not have a pool.
Does 20 Westwood Road have accessible units?
No, 20 Westwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Westwood Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Westwood Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Westwood Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Westwood Road does not have units with air conditioning.
