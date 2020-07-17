20 Westwood Road

Amenities

$6,000 per week or $10,000 for 2 weeks. Available for July and August. Beautifully sited on scenic Sheffield Cove, at the end of a quiet lane, this charming, shingle-style, just refreshed and repainted waterfront cottage offers stunning sunset and open water views of Sheffield Cove, Mackerel Cove and Dutch Harbor, access to a small beach area and use of a mooring. The home looks directly across to a peaceful palette of protected Audubon conservation land and the beauty of Fox Hill Farm. A covered waterfront porch with wicker furniture opens from the family, living, and dining rooms and overlooks flowering gardens and a sweeping lawn to the water, Classic architectural details, including beamed ceilings, built-in shelving/china cabinets and hardwood floors add warmth and character to the home. This unique property, which is just a few doors away from Dutch Harbor Marina and allows easy access to Jamestown Village without having to drive, is being offered for rent for the first time. Truly special.