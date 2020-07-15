All apartments in Kent County
770 Providence St Apt B.
770 Providence St Apt B
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:52 AM

770 Providence St Apt B

770 Providence St · (401) 702-3473
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

770 Providence St, Kent County, RI 02893

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $750 · Avail. now

$750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
770 Providence St Apt B- Free WIFI Included! - Property Id: 250768

FREE WIFI Included with rent!. We have a one bedroom, first floor unit in a multi family building. This unit has new hardwood floors installed, and freshly painted. Coin Operated Washer Dryer in basement for common use. Off Street parking for one car. You pay gas and electric. Heat is economically Gas forced hot air, and gas fired hot water tank. Electric for lights and power. Stop by the office of AAA Alarms & Fire Protection at 798 Providence St, West Warwick, Monday through Sunday, from 8am to 6:30 pm and ring front bell for showing. Pet fee is $35
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250768
Property Id 250768

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5674374)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 770 Providence St Apt B have any available units?
770 Providence St Apt B has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 770 Providence St Apt B have?
Some of 770 Providence St Apt B's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 770 Providence St Apt B currently offering any rent specials?
770 Providence St Apt B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 770 Providence St Apt B pet-friendly?
Yes, 770 Providence St Apt B is pet friendly.
Does 770 Providence St Apt B offer parking?
Yes, 770 Providence St Apt B offers parking.
Does 770 Providence St Apt B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 770 Providence St Apt B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 770 Providence St Apt B have a pool?
No, 770 Providence St Apt B does not have a pool.
Does 770 Providence St Apt B have accessible units?
No, 770 Providence St Apt B does not have accessible units.
Does 770 Providence St Apt B have units with dishwashers?
No, 770 Providence St Apt B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 770 Providence St Apt B have units with air conditioning?
No, 770 Providence St Apt B does not have units with air conditioning.

