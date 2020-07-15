Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

770 Providence St Apt B- Free WIFI Included! - Property Id: 250768



FREE WIFI Included with rent!. We have a one bedroom, first floor unit in a multi family building. This unit has new hardwood floors installed, and freshly painted. Coin Operated Washer Dryer in basement for common use. Off Street parking for one car. You pay gas and electric. Heat is economically Gas forced hot air, and gas fired hot water tank. Electric for lights and power. Stop by the office of AAA Alarms & Fire Protection at 798 Providence St, West Warwick, Monday through Sunday, from 8am to 6:30 pm and ring front bell for showing. Pet fee is $35

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250768

Property Id 250768



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5674374)